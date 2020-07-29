Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday said the state will open all worship centres on August 14.

The governor also declared that private and public schools would resume on August 4 for Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3 students.

Abiodun warned that any private school that failed to meet established guidelines for prevention of COVID-19 would not be allowed to reopen.

The governor, who spoke in a broadcast, also said there shall be automatic promotions to the next class for other categories of pupils and students.





Abiodun decried that the spread of the virus in Ogun has been on the “upswing” in the last two weeks, saying the situation was more troubling because most of the infected people were asymptomatic.