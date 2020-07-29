President Muhammadu Buhari has honoured the late father of Kwara Governor, Abdulganiyu Abdulrazak (SAN) at the tenth virtual Federal Executive Council meeting.

The President while presiding over the weekly meeting on Wednesday, led other members of the Federal Executive Council to observe a minute silence in honour of Abdulrazak, who was a Minister of Railway in the first republic.

The meeting held at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital, started at 10am with a rendition of the national anthem.





The virtual meeting also has the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) in attendance.

The Ministers physically in attendance include the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud and the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo.

Also physically present at the meeting are Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Man and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Other Ministers are to participate from their various offices in Abuja.