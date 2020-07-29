By Taiwo Okanlawon

Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Asiwaju Seun Fakorede has tested negative for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) after his fifth test.

Fakorede, who is also the youngest commissioner in Nigeria’s history, had on the 26th of June announced that he tested positive for Coronavirus without any symptoms/breakdown.

Special Assistant to the commissioner, Nosa Semota told P.M News on Wednesday that Fakorede’s 5th test eventually came negative.





