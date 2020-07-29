Nigeria’s Federal Government on Wednesday fixed October 5 for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) organised by the National Examination Council (NECO) for SSS 3 students.

It said the NECO examination would start on October 5 and end on November 18.

The government also said the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) examinations will start on September 21 and end by October 15, 2020.

Emeka Nwajuiba, Minister of State for Education, disclosed the dates at the end of a two-day meeting with Chief Executives of examination bodies in the country.





A statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education (FMoE), Ben Goong, said the the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Unity Colleges would hold on October 17, 2020.

The statement added that the Basic Education Certificate Examinations, (BECE) for JSS 3 pupils also conducted by NECO, would start on the August 24 and end on the September 7, 2020.

The statement said registration for the NECO SSCE, which is on-going, will end on 10 of September, 2020 with no option of extension, the Nation reports.