Igbaugba Ehigimetor/Benin

Mr Patrick Iyoha, Director, Obaseki/Shaibu Movement and a member of the state Waste Management Board, has resigned his appointment.

Iyoha in a letter dated July 28, addressed to Gov. Godwin Obaseki, said that his resignation was with immediate effect.

He said he was leaving for personal reasons.





Also, two members of the State Post Primary Education Board have also resigned.

They are the chairman of the board, Mr Gabriel Oiboh, Chairman and a member Mr Osanyemwere Osawe.

They also sent their resignations letters on Tuesday.

According to them, they left because they could not bow to pressure to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Monday, three commissioners of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission reigned their appointments.

The commissioners — Osamwonyi Atu, Emmanuel Odigie and Rilwanu Oshiomhole — represented Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts.

Several state commissioners have also resigned.