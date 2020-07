By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem who lost her brother Alex, has said her final farewell to him.

Alex was shot dead close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London. Investigations to find his killer is still on.

Khafi posted a picture of herself beside his grave on Wednesday. She wrote; ”I love you now and forever Alex. Rest well”





See the post below