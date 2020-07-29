By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Dr Ola Brown, founder of Naija Flying Doctors confirmed that the 300 level ex-Babcock university student who went viral in a sex tape, has gained a scholarship to study abroad.

The young lady was involved in sexual activity with her boyfriend at St Bridget Hospital, Abeokuta, Ogun State. They have both been expelled for grievous misconduct.

Dr Brown disclosed on Twitter that final payments for her study were made today, July 29.





She wrote; ”I know not many people will care, but there are some people that followed the story of ‘Babcock girl’. I am proud of the progress she is making academically/psychologically/spiritually.

”Just made her scholarship payment. She will be travelling out to study in the next few months. Future head of the IMF/World Bank loading by God’s grace”.

