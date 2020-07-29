President of African Development Bank (AfD), Akinwumi Adesina, celebrated his 36th wedding anniversary with his wife, Grace.

Adesina, a former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, in a tweet on Tuesday night, attributed all that he has achieved to his wife whom he described as “the best”.

He said: “Today my darling wife and I celebrate our 36th wedding anniversary. Marrying my wife, Grace (Yemisi) is the best decision I made in my life. I would not be who I am today without her. I love you my sweetheart. I will marry you 36 years over. You are the best!”





Adesina and his wife, while at Purdue University, along with another couple, started a Christian group called the African Student Fellowship.

The pair got married in 1984 and have two children, Rotimi and Segun.

Adesina became the first Nigerian to hold the post of AfD President after his election in 2015.