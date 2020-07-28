By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A U.S-based Cameroonian medical officer, Dr Stella Immanuel stirred the media on Tuesday after a video went viral of her and her colleagues protesting at the premises of U.S Supreme Court of Justice.

According to her, the discredited hydroxychloroquine drug is a tested cure for COVID-19. She claimed to have cured over 300 infected patients in her clinic.

Renowned researcher, Dr Anthony Fauci, however, deflated the claims stating that prevailing clinical trials have indicated hydroxychloroquine is not effective in coronavirus disease.





Here are five facts about Dr Stella.

Dr Stella Immanuel is a medical practitioner in Texas, United States of America Although she is Cameroonian, she studied at the University of Ibadan in Nigeria. She is a pastor at the Fire Power Ministries, Houston, Texas. She has a YouTube channel with over 12,000 subscribers. Stella is an author with two books in her belt, – The Proverbs 31 man: The man at the gate, The keys to effective spiritual warfare: How to fight and not be a casualty.