By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu has switched from mimicking Lawyers after he was called out by a Lawyer to doctors.

The content creator with over 3 million followers, is known for his funny videos on social media which usually gets thousands of views.

Today, he decided to make a post about Nigerian and International doctors and the difference in how they approach patients, is clear.





I’ve seen Lasisi medical doctor banter.

And it’s cool 😂 But when I think of that

“My Lord May I” “If I may…”

“My Lord I don’t want to be forward in your court. I know you my Lord. All power belongs to You.” There can be no professional banter like the Atomic Bomb lawyer 😂 — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) July 28, 2020

Lmaooo I love how Lasisi is coming for these professionals one by one. Especially public hospital doctors 🤣🤣 https://t.co/NOe2gg2em1 — Youtube: Fisayo Ade (@fisayoade_) July 28, 2020

Lasisi was funny when he was doing "May I, Can I?", but all of a sudden "derogatory and insulting" when it is the turn of your profession? E be your own people😂😂 — Adeolu | | (@_deoluwaa) July 28, 2020