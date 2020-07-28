By Jennifer Okundia
Popular Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu has switched from mimicking Lawyers after he was called out by a Lawyer to doctors.
The content creator with over 3 million followers, is known for his funny videos on social media which usually gets thousands of views.
Today, he decided to make a post about Nigerian and International doctors and the difference in how they approach patients, is clear.
I’ve seen Lasisi medical doctor banter.
And it’s cool 😂
But when I think of that
“My Lord May I” “If I may…”
“My Lord I don’t want to be forward in your court. I know you my Lord. All power belongs to You.”
There can be no professional banter like the Atomic Bomb lawyer 😂
— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) July 28, 2020
Lmaooo I love how Lasisi is coming for these professionals one by one.
Especially public hospital doctors 🤣🤣 https://t.co/NOe2gg2em1
— Youtube: Fisayo Ade (@fisayoade_) July 28, 2020
Lasisi was funny when he was doing "May I, Can I?", but all of a sudden "derogatory and insulting" when it is the turn of your profession?
E be your own people😂😂
— Adeolu | | (@_deoluwaa) July 28, 2020
