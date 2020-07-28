A U.S. based Nigerian, Dr Stella Immanuel while addressing the press on Monday in Washington D.C. stated that hydroxychloroquine can cure Corona Virus.

Immanuel who said she has used the drug on more than 300 patients and none died, revealed that she’s also used it on her self and staff.

Addressing the press after America’s Front line Doctors Summit in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Monday, July 27, Stella said she has used hydroxychloroquine, Zinc and Zithromax to treat COVID-19 patients successfully.

Her claim was first made on April 27 in a Twitter post in which she showed support for American President Donald Trump’s backing for the use of chloroquine to treat the virus.





Dr Stella Emmanuel, a Nigerian U.S. doctor says there is a CURE for #Covid19

She claimed to have treated 300 patients with no casualties recorded.

Dr Stella Emmanuel a Nigerian trained MD who is currently working in a Texas ER. Has more experience prescribing HCQ than US Drs as she has been treating Malaria patients for years. — Cindy Bolhuis🇨🇦🇮🇱🇺🇸🎚🌅🌎🙏😇 (@cbolhuis1) July 27, 2020

Nigeria’s Ministry of Information and Nigeria Center for Disease Control, in a message on Twitter, said the use of hydroxychloroquine is “only limited to clinical trials“.

Lagos State Government said in April that its hospital treated many patients who suffered chloro-quine poisoning in the wake of Trump’s endorsement of the drug in March.

Immanuel also called on doctors and public figures who are denying the fact that hydroxychloroquine works to give her their urine sample for test, as she suspects they have been using the medication.