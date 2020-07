By Bayo Onanuga

YouTube has blocked Dr Stella Immanuel’s testimony about the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, as a cure for COVID-19.

YouTube said it violates its rules.

Facebook is also reported to have done the same, but P.M.News found the post is alive on many accounts as it has been widely shared.





Cameroonian-born but Nigerian trained physician, Dr Stella Immanuel, is trending on social media after delivering an impassioned COVID-19 speech in the U.S.

At a news conference in Washington, Immanuel claimed that antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax, were effective cures for the virus.

Immanuel, who is also owner of Fire Power Deliverance Ministry dismissed experts’ warning that hydroxychloroquine could cause serious heart problems for coronavirus patients, citing her experience with the use of the drug.

She said she had successfully treated no fewer than 350 patients with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. Hydroxychloroquine, long touted by President Donald Trump as the cure for the virus, according to her.

But her testimony has been dismissed as politically motivated.

Immanuel is said to be working with a Trump campaign group, Breitblat.

And she is reported to be just a primary health care doctor, who probably comes across patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19.

As some experts said, those people do not even need any medicine, as they will come through.

Her video is also being shared Freedom Rights and retweeted by Conservative Trump campaigners.

Benny Arthur Johnson is one of them.

He is an American political columnist, currently serving as chief creative officer at conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA. So he is a Trump campaigner.

Johnson first rose to prominence as an editor at BuzzFeed, until it was revealed that many of his published articles were plagiarized and he was fired.

He shared Immanuel’s testimony on Twitter:

Dr. Stella Immanuel talks about her experience treating COVID-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax. “You want a double blinded study where people are dying? It’s unethical.” pic.twitter.com/TYQjn7EKMH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2020

The following are excerpts of Immanuel’s speech: “Hello, I’m Dr Stella Emmanuel. I’m a primary care physician in Houston, Texas.

“I went to medical school in West Africa, Nigeria, where I took care of malaria patients, treated them with hydroxychloroquine and stuff like that.

“So I’m used to these medications. I’m here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID-19. Patients that have diabetes, patients that have high blood pressure, patients that have asthma, old people … I think my oldest patients are 92 … 87-year-olds.

“And the result has been the same. I put them on hydroxychloroquine, I put them on zinc, I put them on Zithromax, and they’re all well.

“For the past few months, after taking care of over 350 patients, we’ve not lost one. Not a diabetic, not a somebody with high blood pressure, not somebody who asthma, not an old person.

“We’ve not lost one patient. And on top of that, I’ve put myself, my staff, and many doctors that I know on hydroxychloroquine for prevention because by the very mechanism of action, it works early and as a prophylaxis.

“The study that made me start using hydroxychloroquine was a study that they did under the NIH in 2005 that says it works.

“Recently, I was doing some research about a patient that had hiccups and I found out that they even did a recent study in the NIH, which is our National Institute … that is the National … NIH, what? National Institute of Health.

“I know you’re going to tell me that you treated 20 people, 40 people, and it didn’t work. I’m a true testimony. So I came here to Washington DC to tell America nobody needs to get sick.

“This virus has a cure. It is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. I know you people want to talk about a mask. Hello? You don’t need a mask. There is a cure.

“I tell all of you doctors that are sitting down and watching Americans die. You’re like the good Nazi … the good one, the good Germans that watched Jews get killed and you did not speak up.

“If they come after me, they threaten me. They’ve threatened to … I mean, I’ve gotten all kinds of threats. Or they’re going to report me to the bots.

“I say, you know what? I don’t care. I’m not going to let Americans die. And if this is the hill where I get nailed on, I will get nailed on it. I don’t care.

“You can report me to the bots, you can kill me, you can do whatever, but I’m not going to let Americans die.

“And today I’m here to say it, that America, there is a cure for COVID-19. All this foolishness does not need to happen. There is a cure for COVID-19.

Watch the video below as posted by Dr. Benny Johnson: