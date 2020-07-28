U.S President Donald Trump berated Twitter for showing negative trends about him ahead of the November election.

The platform flagged some of the president’s tweets as “potentially misleading” and “glorifying violence”, placing “fact-check” and “public interest” notes.

Trump claimed Twitter is controlled by “the Radical left” and accused the company of trying to “interfere” in the 2020 vote.

US President Donald Trump on Monday criticized the “Trending” section on Twitter as “ridiculous”, “illegal”, and “very unfair”, suggesting that the platform only displays bad trends about him.





The president claimed that Twitter users look for “anything” about him, to “make it as bad as possible” and then work to make the anti-Trump post trend online.

He wrote; “So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called ‘Trending’, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one,” Trump tweeted.

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

