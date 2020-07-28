By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani has reacted after a photo and profile of Big Brother Naija housemate, Lydia Dorathy Bachor, reportedly appeared on an escort service site.

A social media user had earlier alleged that she recognised the endowed housemate on a website called getlashr.com, calling Dorathy a ”certified runs girl”.

Reacting to the above allegations, Toyin Lawani cursed the accuser and stating that the real runs girl is in the house but no one has noticed.





According to her, people would always try to bring down others. She said Nigerians are oblivious to the fact a real runs girl (prostitute) is in the house but acts innocently.

See the post below