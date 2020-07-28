This is where Stella Immanuel treats COVID-19 patients

Dr Stella Immanuel has been exposed as a fraud after claiming that the discredited hydroxychloroquine drug is a tested cure for COVID-19.

Immanuel and a group of Trump frontline doctors went to Washington D.C. where Immanuel gave an impassioned speech testifying that the drug is efficacious.

She claimed she had treated 350 patients in her clinic also called all doubters scientific fraud.

But that is what she is being called, as a torrent of reactions followed her testimony.


Meanwhile, Facebook has blocked her account and Youtube has also blocked the video as it violates its rules.

Facebook blocked her for conveying misleading information about COVID-19 cure.

Stella Immanuel speaks in Washington D.C.

Here are samples of Twitter reactions to Immanuel:

But Stella Immanuel also has her supporters too, such as President Trump. Read their tweets: