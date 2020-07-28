Dr Stella Immanuel has been exposed as a fraud after claiming that the discredited hydroxychloroquine drug is a tested cure for COVID-19.

Immanuel and a group of Trump frontline doctors went to Washington D.C. where Immanuel gave an impassioned speech testifying that the drug is efficacious.

She claimed she had treated 350 patients in her clinic also called all doubters scientific fraud.

But that is what she is being called, as a torrent of reactions followed her testimony.





Meanwhile, Facebook has blocked her account and Youtube has also blocked the video as it violates its rules.

Facebook blocked her for conveying misleading information about COVID-19 cure.

Here are samples of Twitter reactions to Immanuel:

You are a fraud and a phony. The lord Jesus is going to have the final word about your efforts to get ppl killed — jim manley (@jamespmanley) July 28, 2020

She’s a fraud, the video is dangerous misinformation and utter garbage. FB, Youtube and Twitter have pulled it down. — bb 💬 (@beebigelow) July 28, 2020

I realize the damage is already done, but at least Facebook finally came to its senses and took this fraud’s video down.https://t.co/Wz6LjUvaWD — Soros-Funded Deep State Operative (@ExGOPer) July 28, 2020

Your 15 minutes of self-proclaimed fame is OVER, fraud! — Cindy C. (@mtcatlady17) July 28, 2020

This lady is a complete fraud. A quick google will show you she's only licensed as a PEDIATRICIAN. How does she have patients she's treating with hydrochloriquin sitting in her office saying they can't breathe? I doubt if she's trying this questionable med on children. #Scam — Michelle T (@Divinity11) July 27, 2020

Dr Stella Immanuel, the latest quack promoting #Hydroxychloroquine, is also a preacher who believes in witchcraft, soul hunters, incubi and succubi.

She's a few bricks short of a load.https://t.co/f5XlLmpeKb — Trump For Prison 2020 (@Resist_N0W) July 28, 2020

For those of you praising her, do a little research. Breitbart was behind that news conference. Google her name along with Fire Power Ministries. I prefer my doctor to believe in science, not witchcraft. #fraud pic.twitter.com/HxhHoxcfNe — ⚾⚾⚾ Kevin ⚾⚾⚾ (@BaseballMonster) July 28, 2020

Not a Minister, “fake” doctor, and pediatrician which are these fools. Stella immanuel is a fraud who just wants a platform to push her whack religious beliefs — Dale Ebowner🇱🇷 (@FirstnameNumbrs) July 28, 2020

The unraveling continues. Trump’s desperation creates and compounds so many dangers. https://t.co/DDseGoYzNU — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) July 28, 2020

Stella Immanuel MD is a fraud. She doesn't have that many tweets. Just go through her timeline. She's a Trump supporter and a quack. pic.twitter.com/zXuEBbJiX4 — THE G🤥P'S M🤥RAL BANKRUPTCY (@azstudigital) July 28, 2020

You are a “doctor” yet you don’t know the differences betw. case reports, case studies, & clinical studies. Citing this as a study that proves HCQ cures COVID-19 is actually really dangerous. I hope you & every one of those bullshit white coats get sued and/or arrested for fraud. pic.twitter.com/j9gpvIzvcj — 🏁 (@_c_h_a_m_p_) July 28, 2020

But Stella Immanuel also has her supporters too, such as President Trump. Read their tweets:

@stella_immanuel I MUST INTERVIEW YOU. Thank you for your brilliant, uncompromising, and heroic stance. You are a national treasure. Thank you! — Celia Ingrid Farber (@CeliaFarber) July 28, 2020

Thank you for standing up against the chaos & being so brave!! May God bless you and keep you in His perfect peace. God wins🙏 — Val🌴🤠🐚Life'sabeach (@Tilly33368) July 28, 2020