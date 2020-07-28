By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Managing Director of Churchill Group, Dr. Olakunle Churchill has disclosed that his team under Churchill Foundation will be re-visiting the affected and displaced persons in southern Kaduna following the recent killings in the area.

Killings had spiked in Southern Kaduna in recent times, with about 29 killed last Wednesday in separate attacks.

Churchill who had in 2017, visited Kagoro community in Southern Kaduna expressed shock with the recent attacks in the areas.





During his visit in 2017, the famous philanthropist donated food items and home materials massively to people who were affected by KADA River Massacre.

However, Churchill on his social media on Tuesday stated that he will be revisiting the state with his team to help the displaced and victims of the unfortunate crisis.

He tweeted, “Some days ago villages were attacked in southern Kaduna by unknown gun men, lives were lost again. It has become even more disturbing because we thought this barbaric act has finally been put to rest.

Three years ago we where face with over 5000 internally displaced persons who are desperately in need of food and shelter, we did the little we could do to support women and children, it’s sad that the number has increased tremendously.

“My team and I are doing everything possible to revisit the affected and displaced persons in southern Kaduna.

Lend your voice, end the KILLING!

#ChurchillFoundation #prayforsouthernkaduna

are desperately in need of food and shelter, we did the little we could do to support women and children, it's sad that the number has increased tremendously. My team and I are doing everything possible to revisit the affected and displaced persons in southern Kaduna. — Olakunle Churchill (@churchill_ola) July 28, 2020

Dr Churchill is currently one of the youngest and most vibrant Entrepreneur and Philanthropist in Nigeria.

His humanitarian activities and outreaches cut across Nigeria and communities across.

Some of the highlights includes his educational scholarship programs to support underprivileged children in accessing good and standard education, as well as the series on empowerment initiatives through skill program and talent talent development, especially in areas of sports.