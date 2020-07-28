By Jennifer Okundia

Celebrity couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now a family of 3 after they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

The lovebirds who married exactly a year ago in July 2019, named their daughter Willa. Turner who played Sansa Stark in HBO series Game Of Thrones, put to bed in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Joe, 30, who is a singer-songwriter member of the Jonas Brothers group, which comprises his brothers Nick and Kevin and the new mum are yet to go public with the good news.





