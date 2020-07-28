Social media influencer, Adeherself speaks after regaining freedom

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 6:11 pm | Nigeria News | 0 Comment(s)

Social media influencer, Adeherself

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Social media influencer Adedamola Adewale popularly known as Adeherself has spoken after regaining her freedom after meeting bail conditions.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on June 16 arrested and prosecuted her and 4 others over online scams.

Adeherself, 20, was arraigned on a one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents.


On July 15, Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court, granted Adeherself N500,000 bail. The judge also ordered that she must provide two sureties.

She has recently met all her bail conditions.

However, Adeherself in an Instagram post on Tuesday stated that although she is out of the custody of the EFCC, she is in pain because she never saw it coming.

The social media influencer also apologised to her fans for not being able to address the issues publicly.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learnt in life, it’s to never give up no matter how hard things may get in life…. I Am Adeherself, yes I’m cheerful, happy, playful, energetic and free-spirited, I wunt deny the fact that right now I’m in pains and presently going through a phase I never imagined I could ever face in life,” she wrote.

“Please understand that this still an ongoing case, and I’m following the instructions of my lawyers,” she added.

