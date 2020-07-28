Michael Adeshina

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has contracted COVID-19.

This was discovered after the Real Madrid conducted COVID-19 test on the squad on Monday.

However, the club confirmed that Diaz was in “perfect health” and would be self-isolating at home.





The Spanish club in a statement on Tuesday noted that “After the COVID-19 tests carried out individually on our first-team yesterday by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result.

“The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home.”

It’s now left be seen if Diaz would have recovered before their Champions League tie at Manchester City.

Real, who trail City 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the competition was suspended in March because of the pandemic, are set to play the Premier League side in the second leg on August 8 at the Etihad.