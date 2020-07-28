By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Plateau State has recorded its biggest Coronavirus infections in a single day, posting a staggering 148 new cases on Monday.

Though Lagos, at 180 new cases is the highest for the day, Plateau has not recorded Coronavarus cases above 100 since the pandemic began.

On Monday, it ramps up 148 cases out of the 648 new infections reported by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.





Total confirmed cases in Nigeria now stand at 41,180, with 18,203 discharges and 860 deaths.

Also, the FCT rakes in 44 cases, Ondo, 38 cases; Rivers, 32 cases, Oyo, 29 cases; Kaduna, 21 cases and Osun, 20 cases on Monday.

Others are: Edo (17), Ogun (17), Ekiti (11), Kano (9), Benue (9), Delta (9), Abia (9), Niger (7), Gombe (3), Borno (1), Bauchi (1) and Imo (1).

According to NCDC, “Till date, 41180 cases have been confirmed, 18203 cases have been discharged and 860 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

How they Stand

Lagos-180

Plateau-148

FCT-44

Ondo-42

Kwara-38

Rivers-32

Oyo-29

Kaduna-21

Osun-20

Edo-17

Ogun-17

Ekiti-11

Kano-9

Benue-9

Delta-9

Abia-9

Niger-7

Gombe-3

Borno-1

Bauchi-1

Imo-1