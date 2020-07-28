The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has appointed another director in the agency to act as the Managing Director.

He is Mr Oladele Ojo, Director (Finance and Accounts) in the agency.

He is the fourth acting managing director since May 2019.

Ojo’s appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by Deaconess Grace Isu Gekpe, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.





Gekpe in the letter dated July 27, said that Ojo, a Chattered Accountant and most senior director in the agency, replaces Alhaji Biola Lawal, who retired on Tuesday, July 27.

She said that he would function in that capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director for the outfit.

Ojo, who joined the services of the agency in 1988, rose to the rank of a director in January 2019.

The Chattered Accountant also holds a Masters Degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos, and a first degree in the same field from the Lagos State University.

Both degrees were obtained in 2007 and 2002 respectively