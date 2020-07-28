By News Agency

Concerned about the grinding poverty in his country, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is set to fulfil a campaign promise to sell the presidential jet.

Obrador who came to office last year, said on Monday that he hopes to settle the sale in a few days.

He said he considers the luxurious aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, an “insult” amidst the poverty in the country.





The sale of the aircraft is part of Obrador’s campaign to root out what he describes as the corruption and excess of previous administrations.

Standing in front of the opulent Dreamliner that he has tried to sell for more than a year and a half, Lopez Obrador said the government has heard from a prospective buyer who presented an offer of half cash and half medical devices.

He did not disclose who made the offer.

“I hope that in a few days the sale of the plane will be resolved,” Lopez Obrador said.

The prospective buyer made a deposit of $1 million last week, the president said, adding that the government is also analyzing another offer.

The sale has been hamstrung in part by Lopez Obrador’s previous unwillingness to accept offers below a United Nations-backed valuation of $130 million.