By Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Government has said schools in the State will reopen for exit students on Monday, 10th August.

This was made known by the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wemi Jones in Lokoja after a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday.

The stakeholders at the meeting included members of unions like ASUSS, NAPPS ANCOPPS, PTA, and STETSCOM.





According to the Commissioner, the date was arrived at to allow for adequate measure to be put in place to guarantee safety of the students and teachers in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

The stakeholders at the meeting jointly resolved that WAEC Examination would commence on 17th of August, 2020, while schools in Kogi State would resume only for exit classes (Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3) on 10th of August, 2020.

They further resolved that all the intended examinations in the state will be announced later, while urging eligible candidates for those exit exams to finalize their registration immediately.

However, NECO and NABTEB will meet to discuss on the dates of their exam very soon.

The stakeholders further agreed that all the NCDC Covid-19 protocols should be fully put in place at various schools’ entrance gates, such as: Running water and soap, hand sanitisers, fumigation of schools, social distancing, face shield, infrared, thermometer, isolation centres, among others.

The ministry would also set up a committee that will monitor and ensure that the protocols against Covid-19 are strictly adhered to.

The state’s Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Comrade Ojo Ranti, appealed to the state government to intensify its efforts to meet up with the requirements of the Covid-19 protocols in public schools to guarantee the safety of students and teachers before the date of resumption.

Also speaking, the state’s Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPs), Dr Habeeb Yaqeen, said that the state government’s decision was a welcome development, and assured the ministry of their cooperation.