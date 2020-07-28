Popular American media personality, Kim Kardashian has reportedly reunited with her husband, Kanye West, days after divorce claims surfaced.

Kanye had gone berserk on Twitter, threatening to expose the Kardashian family secrets. He also mentioned that he has been trying to divorce Kim.

However, the Grammy Award winner tendered a public apology to her, days after Kim disclosed that he had bipolar disorder.

Kim flew to Wyoming this week for a reunion with her husband, after trying to reach him repeatedly without success and sources say it was ‘emotional’.





Concerns were first sparked after Kanye stated that he ’almost killed their daughter North’ during his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

The duo have been married for five years and have four children together.

In the photos obtained by the Mail Online, Kim is seen sitting in the driver’s seat of their car and appeared to be tearful while having a discussion with her husband, Kanye West.

See more photos below