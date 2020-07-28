Dr. Anthony Fauci, US’ top infectious disease expert, has deflated argument by President Donald Trump and Dr. Stella Immanuel that hydroxychloroquine is a tested cure for coronavirus.

Trump had tweeted over night the potentiality of hydroxychloroquine in curing Coronavirus, but the tweets have been deleted by Twitter.

Also, Dr. Immanuel took the world by storm on Tuesday when she released her video, claiming that the discredited hydroxychloroquine drug is a tested cure for COVID-19.

Immanuel and a group of Trump frontline doctors went to Washington D.C. where Immanuel gave an impassioned speech testifying that the drug is efficacious.





She said she had successfully treated no fewer than 350 patients with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. Hydroxychloroquine, long touted by President Donald Trump as the cure for the virus.

But Dr. Fauci deflated both Trump and Dr. Immanuel’s argument.

“I go along with the FDA. The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease,” Fauci said on Good Morning America Tuesday.

He added that there were other measures everyone should take to protect themselves, including wearing masks.

“We should all be wearing masks outside,” he said. “There are fundamental things we should be doing, particularly if you happen to be in an area where there’s viral activity.”

Fauci said that in addition to wearing masks, people should continue social distancing, avoid crowds and practice good hand hygiene.

The expert also said that officials should close bars in areas where there was evidence of viral activity.