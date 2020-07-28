By Jennifer Okundia

Every housemate in the Big Brother Naija house brought their game plan and winning strategy to the 2020 season 5 reality show.

Last night the housemates played the Truth or Dare game and the lot fell on Wathoni, who Neo told to pick any guy and show her under wear to him, while the guy comes back to tell every one details about the panties.

Wathoni picked the guy she likes – Kiddwaya for the game. Tricky Tee later told Kidd to pick any girl he’d love to date and kiss her for 30 seconds and he shattered Wathoni’s feelings by going for Erica.





Terseer Kiddwaya, 27 is self-employed Benue State native consultant who sees himself as confident, good looking, ambitious, and a daredevil who is highly motivated.

Check out Twitter reactions…

Highlight of last night’s combo. Another reason to like #kiddwaya. This guy is a real g. He is forming a relationship with Ozo. This guy doesn’t like Nengi. Na cruise. #BBNaijialockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/UHWLEyNgPn — 🕷️ (@anselm_chris) July 28, 2020

If they’re Grading people for flirting you can’t Grade this Guy he’s the Lecturer 😂and he does it with a straight face… I fear who no Fear Kidd #bbnaijialockdown #kiddwaya pic.twitter.com/OHnknFNvxC — NENGI🍭STAN (@Fawwaz_ibra) July 27, 2020

So last night after the passionate kiss with Erica, Kiddwaya legit said he feels bad for kissing Erica infront of Wathoni because he likes her as well…what’s his game plan here??#kiddwaya pic.twitter.com/qAnQecfdjC — #BBNAIJA (@bigbrother_nai) July 28, 2020