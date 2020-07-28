Kiddwaya

By Jennifer Okundia

Every housemate in the Big Brother Naija house brought their game plan and winning strategy to the 2020 season 5 reality show.

Last night the housemates played the Truth or Dare game and the lot fell on Wathoni, who Neo told to pick any guy and show her under wear to him, while the guy comes back to tell every one details about the panties.

Wathoni picked the guy she likes – Kiddwaya for the game. Tricky Tee later told Kidd to pick any girl he’d love to date and kiss her for 30 seconds and he shattered Wathoni’s feelings by going for Erica.


Terseer Kiddwaya, 27 is self-employed Benue State native consultant who sees himself as confident, good looking, ambitious, and a daredevil who is highly motivated.

Check out Twitter reactions…