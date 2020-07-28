A Nigerian woman will know her fate on 20 August in Dubai when judgment will be delivered after a trial for assault and robbery.

The unidentified 23 year-old Nigerian was tried at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.

She allegedly assaulted an Arab tourist, after luring him to a flat and robbed him of cash and his mobile phone.

The woman on a visit visa is also accused of illegal imprisonment, and issuing threats to kill or inflict harm on others.





Public prosecution records show the incident took place on 17 February, reported Khaleej Times.

It was reported at Bur Dubai police station.

During the investigation, it transpired that the Nigerian had set up a fake account on social media and got in touch with the complainant.

After luring him into a flat – rented for the robbery purpose – she and her accomplices now at large, tied up the man and robbed him under threats and intimidation.

The complainant, a 32-year-old, told the investigator that the woman, together with another woman and three men, punched him all over his body after they locked him inside their hotel apartment.

“They robbed me of Dh500 and my smartphone while assaulting and threatening to harm me. They deprived me of my freedom for 40 minutes.”

After the robbery, the group fled the scene.

A police lieutenant said he interrogated the defendant after receiving the tourist’s complaint.

The defendant will be sentenced on August 20.