Star Boy label boss Wizkid joins forces with DJ Tunez on his latest banging jam “Cool Me Down” coming after he was assisted by American singer and songwriter Gabriella Wilson, better known professionally as H.E.R., on his ‘Smile’ single weeks ago.

The collaboration is already have huge effects on followers who are pretty excited with any song that has their favorite super star Wizkid on it.

“Cool Me Down” is a follow up to his joint project with D3AN, the “Love Language Vol. 1” extended play, released earlier this July.





Here’s how Twitter reacted to the record:

Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy waiting for who will drop Album first pic.twitter.com/VO10ElMQRF — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) July 28, 2020

In less than 3weeks we received two mad jam from wizkid look how delightful we are.

Imagine those with access to the yet released album. Oporr!! @wizkidayo — painkiller🤞 (@jibril__abbas) July 28, 2020

Ayodeji @wizkidayo God bless you. You’re the definition of talent — Paapa (@paapa_am) July 28, 2020

You can’t listen to Cool Me Down without putting it on repeat 🔥for this gbedu @wizkidayo na baba 😁 — Kd Official (@iam_kdofficial) July 28, 2020