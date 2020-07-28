Cool Me Down – DJ Tunez featuring Wizkid

Star Boy label boss Wizkid joins forces with DJ Tunez on his latest banging jam “Cool Me Down” coming after he was assisted by American singer and songwriter Gabriella Wilson, better known professionally as H.E.R., on his ‘Smile’ single weeks ago.

The collaboration is already have huge effects on followers who are pretty excited with any song that has their favorite super star Wizkid on it.

“Cool Me Down” is a follow up to his joint project with D3AN, the “Love Language Vol. 1” extended play, released earlier this July.


Here’s how Twitter reacted to the record: