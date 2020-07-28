By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has announced that there would be no Eid congregation or prayers on Friday, July 31 in the state.

According to a statement issued by Prince Wole Oyebamiji, Secretary to the State Government, the decision is prompted having appraised how the state is currently faring with respect to the global health emergency, vis-a-vis the fact that Eid-el- Kabir and Juma’at fall on the same day.

However, Juma’at service will hold in line with the existing safety protocols and guidelines.





“The state is still recording rising figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases amidst an active community transmission stage of the pandemic.

“This coupled with the fact that people whose COVID-19 status has not been ascertained would be travelling into the State from different parts of the country, in the spirit of the celebration.

“The State cannot afford the impact of any form of large gathering such as the kind expected at praying grounds and the associated difficulties of enforcing the safety protocols against COVID-19

“Our health managers are also worried by the recent surge in active cases and have warned that the State could experience galloping figures due to continued disobedience of safety protocols if it allows any kind of especially high-density gatherings or congregation.

“The State Government does not want its citizens exposed to this dangerous infection, especially among the aged and those with underlying health conditions.

“The State Government of Osun is not relenting in its fight to curtail the spread of the coronavirus and to rid the State of it. The government is, and will continue to take necessary actions towards ensuring the safety and security of its people.

The Governor and State Government of Osun wish all Muslim faithfuls a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration ahead.