The Bayelsa COVID-19 Task Force on Tuesday said that the number of confirmed infections from Coronavirus pandemic in the state had dropped to 42 from the previous 327 cases.

Dr Jones Stowe, the state Director of Public Health and a member of the state COVID-19 Task Force also confirmed that 264 persons had so far been discharged with 21 deaths recorded.

According to Stowe, as of Monday, July 27, we had only 42 active cases now in our isolation centres at the Niger-Delta University Teaching Hospital and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.

“A total of 264 persons have been discharged, and unfortunately, we recorded 21 fatalities. However, the achievements were recorded in the state due to the strict adherence to the national protocols.





“We don’t do anything extraordinary. We just follow the national protocols for management and discharge of the patients, we have been tremendous in our response.

“We isolate as soon as diagnosis is made and start treatment immediately.”

Stowe also urged the general public to continue to imbibe the regular and thorough handwashing with soap and water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

“Always keep social distancing, at least two meters (six feet) distance between you and anyone. Avoid crowds. Always wear a face mask in any public place.

“Endeavour to practise good respiratory hygiene; when sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve at the flexed elbow or with a tissue. Then dispose-off the used tissue safely, immediately.

“Exposed persons should stay at home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing and notify relevant authorities immediately,” the director advised.