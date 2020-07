Grammy award winning American rapper, songwriter and television personality Cardi B rocked a two piece Louis Vuitton and she nailed the look.

Pairing the brown top and skirt with matching bag and shoes, including other accessories, the ‘Money’ singer completed her look with a creamy waist length weave.

The mom of one was born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx, New York, she gained prominence after several of her posts and videos went viral on Vine and Instagram.