President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, following his exoneration by a panel of the board of directors.

Adesina had been in the eye of the storm over allegations by an anonymous group.

Buhari said Adesina’s exoneration by an AfDB panel headed by Mary Robinson has further validated his competence and integrity to lead the institution.

President Buhari congratulated AfDB Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations.





He also congratulated them for the acceptance of the Report of Panel of High-Level Independent Experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Dr Adesina’s response.

The President commended the eminent personalities, consisting of Mary Robinson, Justice Hassan B. Jallow and Leonard F. McCarthy, who handled the review of the report of the Ethics Committee, and their professionalism in rejecting support services and providing a unanimous report.

President Buhari believed the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period, and serve as impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities, while fuelling the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

The President urged Adesina to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office.

He assured him of the prayers and support of Nigerians.