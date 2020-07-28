President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent warm greetings to former Governor of old Enugu State, Dr Emmanuel Okwesilieze Nwodo, on his 70th birthday.

This is contained in a press statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

The president wished Nwodo good health and strength as he continues to serve the nation.

He joined family, friends and all political associates of the former governor, who was also National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in celebrating the milestone, heralded by many years of medical service, within and outside the nation, before participating actively in politics.





Meanwhile, the President prayed that the Almighty God will continue to bless him, and his family.