Twitter has wielded the big axe against Donald Trump Jr. after he retweeted a video making bogus claims on coronavirus cure.

The social media has restricted him from posting any tweets, claiming he shared ‘potentially harmful information’.

Trump Jr posted a link Monday evening to a viral video of Nigeria-trained doctor, Stella Immanuel, claiming hydroxychloroquine is a ‘cure’ for coronavirus.

‘We’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,’ the Twitter notice to the president’s eldest son reads.





‘We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: 1. Violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19,’ it continued.

Andrew Surabian, a spokesman to Don Jr., posted an image of the notice to Twitter Tuesday morning, lamenting: ‘Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they’re continuing to engage in open election interference – full stop.’

While Don Jr.’s account is in this restricted state for an unidentified period of time, he can still send direct messages on the platform and browse Twitter.