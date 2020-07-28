By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Tuesday announced 624 new COVID-19 cases in 18 States in the nation, with Lagos topping the chat.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is now put at 41,804 cases, with 18,764 discharged so far and 868 deaths.

Lagos, which recorded 180 cases on Monday, churned out 212 new cases on Tuesday, while Oyo came second with 69 cases and Niger, 49 cases to come third.





Kano and Osun ramp up 37 fresh cases each, just as FCT raked in 35 cases; Plateau, 34 cases and Gombe, 33 cases.

Others are: Edo-28 case, Enugu-28 case, Ebonyi-17 cases, Delta-10 case, Katsina-9 cases, Ogun-8 case, Rivers-7 cases, Ondo-5 cases Kaduna-4 cases and Nasarawa-2 cases.

How they Stand

