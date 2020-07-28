The Federal Government has declared Thursday and Friday 30 and 31 July, as public holiday to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration today in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah.

Aregbesola urged Muslims to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He congratulated all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion.





He also called on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad.

.