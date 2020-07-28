By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Two people have died and nine shops burnt as gas explosion rocked Afariogun area of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency received a distress call and rushed to the scene of the event.

“The agency received distress calls and upon arrival of the Agency’s officials at the incident scene, it was discovered that there was an explosion at the aforementioned location.





“Investigations revealed that the explosion originated from a shop occupied by a gas refilling business. A total of nine shops were affected by the inferno,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the fire had been extinguished by the combined efforts of LASEMA Response Unit, LRU, fire and the Lagos State Fire Service.

“Two bodies were retrieved within the debris, recovery and retrieval ongoing,” he said.

On Monday a gas explosion occurred at Palmgroove Estate, with one person killed in the incident.