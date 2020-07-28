By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

One of the Big Brother Naija housemates, Ngozi Erica Nlewedim is trending on Twitter with over 77, 000 tweets.

A fellow housemate Laycon gave Erica an erotic lap dance on Monday evening. While enjoying the friendly yet erotic dance, Erica was seen patting Laycon’s buttocks.

Erica is known to be in a somewhat relationship with Kidwayya and even asked his permission before accepting the dance.





Same night while playing the game ”Spin the bottle”, Kidwayya picked Erica as the girl he would like to date in the BBNaija house.

This action threw Twitter into a frenzy as fans react. See some reactions below…

So laycon asked for permission from Kidd to give Erica lap dance, After..Erica gave Kidd the "hope your not annoyed" gesture and Laycon gave Kidd a high five as appreciation after!😂😂 Na cruisseeeeee!!!😂😂😂 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/DHiBZz1iKo — Tumilara 💕 LFC 🏆 (@bandy56) July 27, 2020