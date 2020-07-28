By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday discharged 62 more Coronavirus patients who recovered from the virus after testing negative.

The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a statement, saying that the patients discharged included 19 female and 43 male, including 11 foreign nationals.

The said the Coronavirus patients were discharged various isolation centres across the State.





In his words: “Today, 62 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 19 female and 43 male, including 11 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 22 from Eti-Osa (LandMark); 7 from Onikan; 10 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 2 from Gbagada, 4 from Agidingbi and 17 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.”

Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to remember that COVID-19 spread faster in crowded places, appealing to them to avoid such places.

He also urged them to open up their windows and meet people in open places, as well as maintain physical distancing even if they were mask-up.