By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Ten people have escaped death as a boat capsized on Ilashe-Ikoyi waterfront, on Lagos Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu told PM News that distress calls were received and that upon arrival at the incident’s scene, it was reported that a boat had capsized at about 7:24pm while enroute Ikoyi from Ilashe.

“The boat appears to have collided with unidentified objects. A second boat with seven passengers was also found to be in distress,” he said.





Oke-Osanyintolu said a total of 10 persons ( 9 adult males and a female) were involved in the incident and were rescued from the water alive.