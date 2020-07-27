In a trending video, former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole apologised for his egregious error in supporting Godwin Obaseki as his successor in 2016.

He described the error as a honest mistake. He backed Obaseki, he said, to ensure the continuity of his projects and programmes.

“I have made my honest mistakes. Only God is perfect. I am now 68 years. I have come to apologise for the mistake of supporting Obaseki in 2016.

“I am in Edo to repair my mistakes. God had a reason for what happened to Ize-Iyamu in 2016. Leaving as the National Chairman of APC is to give me enough time to correct my errors.





“Obaseki pretended for almost eight years, while he did not believe in what I was doing as the governor.

“In 2007, Ize-Iyamu stepped down for me. In 2012, he was the Director-General of my re-election campaign organisation and we won in all the 18 local government areas of Edo. I will work for the election of Ize-Iyamu.”

Oshiomhole first expressed his regret at a meeting with APC members.

He then repeated the same apology when he met the high chiefs, the Enigies of the Benin Kingdom in Edo South Senatorial District on Sunday.

The AIT has uploaded a trending video of the event: