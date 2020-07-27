By Our Reporter

Multimedia personality Toke Makinwa has reacted to the trending story that her home in Banana Island, Ikoyi Lagos has been seized by AMCON.

According to a statement that surfaced on Instablog, Toke has threatened to sue the originators of the story.

The statement credited to a Toke Management described the story as a rumour.





It said Toke is the sole owner of the property in question and not the man being suggested.

“Our lawyers have been contacted and legal action will be taken against the originators of this story”, it said.

There was no confirmation, whether the statement actually emanated from Toke, as she did not upload it on all her social media platforms.

Toke herself appeared unfazed with the story as it went viral on Monday.

She is yet to make a direct statement to quell the rumours.

Her tweets also did not indicate they were coming from someone who had just lost her home or who is under any pressure.

In one tweet, she said: “Work done, off to get my nails did(sic). How’s your Monday going?”

In another tweet to a Prince Little Angel, who had hoped to spend the Monday with her, she replied: “I am here”.

Toke also tweeted that she would be ready to help her traducers, if they make such demands in future.

She was reacting to a tweet by Arthur @Awesome_Arthur, who wrote: “Amazing to see how many people here are ready to believe in negativity to cover up for their own failures in life. @tokstarr take note of these names, they will be in your DM’s begging for assistance by week’s end . #Fakenews”.

Toke replied with a four grinning emojis: “And we shall help them. We move”.