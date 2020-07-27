The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered the Commissioner of Police (CP), to ensure full enforcement of the curfew imposed by the Kaduna State Government in parts of Southern Kaduna.

This is part of efforts at restoring law and order in parts of Southern Kaduna affected by recent violence and other security challenges.

A statement issued by Frank MBA, Force Public Relations Officer, on Monday the CP was equally to ensure optimal deployment of both human and material assets of the Intervention Squad currently on ground in the State to safeguard lives and property of people in the communities.

“The CP is to personally coordinate the operations of the Intervention Squad in carrying out collective and holistic tasks of ensuring peace and safety in the communities.





“The Squad comprises: the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, Detectives/Intelligence Operatives as well as personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command, the Military and other security agencies,” the statement said.

The statement added that the IGP commiserated with the people of Kaduna State, particularly those who had lost their loved ones and property as a result of the crises, assuring that the Force would do everything within its powers and means to ensure that peace was restored in the affected areas.

Also, the IGP enjoined the people of Kaduna State to cooperate with the Police, the Military and other law enforcement agencies as they carry out the full enforcement of the curfew among other measures directed at ensuring their safety.

He, however, warns troublemakers in the State to desist forthwith from acts of violence and lawlessness.