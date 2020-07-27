A Nigerian woman has died one day after her wedding with her husband in Asaba, Delta State, throwing everyone into mourning.

The pictures of the woman on her wedding day were posted by Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels on her Facebook page and directed those who wanted to read the story to remedyblog on Instagram.

It was a really sad day, as the woman, Elk Vivian died just a day after her wedding. The wedding was was on Saturday, July 18 and she died on Sunday, July 19.

It was gathered that she was sick on her wedding day.





As she walked down the aisle, she had a cannula for drip inserted into her veins and it remained in her hand throughout the ceremony.

Friends and well-wishers were shocked to hear the news of her death.