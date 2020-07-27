Juventus’ super star, Cristiano Ronaldo has dedicated the club’s ninth successive Serie A title to the fans.

Juve secured the league title with 83 points, with two games remaining.

Chasers Inter have 76 points, with Atalanta and Lazio tied at 75 points.

Ronaldo scored once on Sunday and then went on to miss a penalty.





But Federico Bernardeschi netted in the second goal for a 2-0 victory over 10-man Sampdoria, to continue Juve’s dominance in Italy.

Ronaldo, who moved onto 35 goals this season, was delighted and paid tribute to Juventus’ fans.

“Done! Champions of Italy,” he wrote in Italian on Instagram.

“Delighted for the second consecutive championship and to continue building the history of this great and splendid club.

“This title is dedicated to all Juve fans, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the pandemic that has taken us all by surprise by overturning the world.

“It was not easy! Your courage, your attitude and your determination were the strength we needed to face this tight final of the championship and fight to the end for this title that belongs to all of Italy. A big hug to you all! # stron9er #finoallafine.”