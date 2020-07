Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru, known professionally as Reminisce, officially drops a new single titled “Ogaranya” featuring Fireboy.

The song which is off his upcoming six-track EP, “Vibes and Insha Allah“ was produced by Sarz. It is also Fireboy’s first feature outside YBNL record label.

Reminisce is a Nigerian rapper, and songwriter from Ogun State who performs in both English and his native Yoruba language.