Toke Makinwa

Reports making the rounds reveal that popular media personality Toke Makinwa’s Banana Island home has been allegedly repossessed by AMCON.

Fans on Twitter reacted, stating that the home was reportedly bought for her by Festus Fadeyi, The Chairman, Pan Ocean Oil Corporation, an indigenous oil and gas company.

AMCON was created to be a key stabilizing and re-vitalizing tool aimed at resolving the non-performing loan assets.


