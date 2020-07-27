By Ayodele Efunla

As the partial closure of the third mainland bridge enters the third day, many people going to Lagos island were stranded at most major bus stops.

Long queues were sighted at Ojodu Berger, 7up bus stop, Ogudu, and Iyana Oworo. Public transport operators, therefore, used the advantage to hike bus fares.

From Ojodu Berger to the Island was raised 500naira from initial N300; from Iyana oworo to Lagos island is now 300, instead of 100naira.





However, heavy traffic of vehicles mounted at the Adeniji Adele end of the bridge. Security and traffic managing operatives are on ground to ensure free flow of vehicles.