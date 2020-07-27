By Jennifer Okundia

“Girlie O” crooner and Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie better known by his stage name Patoranking, is gearing up to drop his ‘Three’ album.

After releasing his 2016 album ‘God Over Everything and ‘Wilmer’ in 2019, the 30 year old Ebonyi State native gears up to bless fans with yet another project.

In February 2014, the father of one signed a record deal with Foston Musik and released “Girlie O”, a record that shot him into limelight.





‘My New Album “THREE” Out in 32 Days 🙏🏽 #Threethealbum’ he wrote, on his caption, revealing in a video that the body of work will drop on August 28 2020.