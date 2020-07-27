By Kazeem Ugbodaga

One person has died and three injured as a gas cylinder explodes at Palmgroove area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said preliminary report showed that the incident occurred at at 13C Cappa Avenue, Palmgroove Estate.

He said upon arrival at the scene of incident, a gas cylinder used in filling an outdoor AC split unit of a storey building got exploded as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.





“However, a male adult lost his life and three adult male sustained different degree of injuries but have all been taken to the hospital before the arrival of the LRT.

“LRT, Police and LASG fire are responders at the scene of incident. All the occupants have been evacuated and the scene of incident have been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident as there are visible cracks on the walls and pillars,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu gave the name of the deceased as Usman Bello and the owner of the house as Dayo Shofolawe.